Life in Germany has been “great” for Derek, Keely Willis

By LARRY VAUGHT
One of the first things that Keely Willis remembers being told when she went overseas with her husband, former Kentucky basketball player Derek Willis, was not to stay in the house all the time.
“I was told, ‘Go out and experience life here in Europe because people who just stay in the house hate being here,'” Keely said.
After one year in the G-League, Derek Willis has played the last two years in Germany.
“We were given a great opportunity to be in Europe and wanted to learn the culture, history and way they live,” Keely said. “It’s cool to see where things took place and read about things why you are there.
“We love Germany and all the Germans we met were great. The lifestyle is great. I think being in Germany two years has really changed us as we have grown up more.”
She joked that her husband, one of the top 3-point shooters in his league last season before play was suspended, even picked up photography as a hobby.
“He’s got pretty good at taking pictures, too,” she said.
