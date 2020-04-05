Lincoln County teachers using creativity to help students

Vaught’s note: (Again I want to try and showcase some good news in these trying times and Brad Smith, Lincoln County Schools public relations director, provided this to let us see how teachers are trying to continue to help their students.)
By BRAD SMITH, Lincoln County Schools
STANFORD — Our staff is having to use creativity and technology to interact with students while our schools are closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Feldman and Ms. Nyborg are speech therapists at Hustonville and Crab Orchard Elementary. They have continued conducting therapy sessions with students.
They’ve been using a method known as teletherapy to stay engaged with students. Teletherapy simply means conferencing by online chat, video or phone.
This is a great way for therapists to work with students and still practice social distancing.
“It has been going great so far. It’s so wonderful getting to see the sweet faces of my students who I miss so much. It has been amazing getting to team up with parents to help students improve their speech and language skills,” Ms. Feldman said.
“It’s been a learning experience for sure,” said Ms. Nyborg. “We are all figuring out Zoom and how it works. It is a great way to be able to provide therapy services in a non-traditional way.
“It’s wonderful to see my students, talk with them and continue to give them needed intervention for their speech and language skills.”
Between the two therapists, they’ve been able to work with about 70 students a week using teletherapy.
