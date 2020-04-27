Logan Stenberg explained his nastiness to Detroit media

By LARRY VAUGHT
The Detroit Lions got a “scrappy blue-collar guard” in Kentucky’s Logan Stenberg with their fourth round pick. Or at least that is what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said.
“He plays an assignment-oriented dependable brand of football,” Zierlein added.
Detroit obviously plans to upgrade its offensive line by taking two guards with its first four picks — Ohio State’s Jonah Jackson went in the third round.
Stenberg is not flashy as UK fans learned during his 39 starts during his final three seasons when he did not miss a game. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.30 seconds, had a 26-inch vertical leap and a 104-inch standing long jump.
Stenberg said his “best asset” is his attitude on a conference call after his selection Friday.
“I’m a nasty player. I like to block and finish guys. I’m a hardworking individual. I’m the kind of guy that’s going to show up to work every day whether it’s practice or meetings – just a really blue-collar guy,” Stenberg said.
Hopefully, Detroit media and fans paid attention because he gave a perfect description of himself as UK fans understand.
“I think I can play any position on the offensive line. I plan to play wherever (head coach Matt) Patricia needs me and wherever he needs me the most,” Stenberg said about his versatility.
Stenberg explained to Detroit media members about having three older brothers who developed his toughness.
“I had to fight for everything whether it be food or just whatever – my place in line. I think I really just grew up with that nastiness to fight for what I want, and it’s carried over to football,” Stenberg said.
And off the field?
“I think you can ask my teammates – I’m very different on and off the field. Off the field, I’m a very respectful, fun guy. But on the field, it’s all business. I want to end the guy across from me on every play,” Stenberg said.
