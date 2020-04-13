Lynn Bowden was second nationally in third down rushing yards

By LARRY VAUGHT
Pro Football Network says there is “no other prospect” in the NFL draft quite like Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden.
Writer Nick Farabaugh says while Bowden has limitations at receiver because of his size and route running, he would “not have nearly as much buzz as he currently does” with NFL personnel if he had not played so well at quarterback last year.
“That includes the physicality he plays with as a runner because it translates right over into his receiving game,” Farabaugh wrote.
Bowden was a national sensation last season when he was forced to move to quarterback and led a potent UK running game that eventually produced an 8-5 season and a bowl win over Virginia Tech.
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic dug out an impressive statistic about Bowden’s 2019 production. Bowden led the SEC in third down rushing yards with 404 yards on 44 carries, an average of 9.18 yards per run. That was with almost everyone in the stadium, including the defense, knowing Bowden was going to run and he still scored on five of those plays.
Only Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry had more third down rushing yards nationally than Bowden. Perry ran for 533 yards.
But get this. In the SEC, Cubelic noted that Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was second in third down rushing yards with 175, or 229 less than Bowden.
Georgia running back DeAndre Swift had 14 third down runs for 54 yards and no score. LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 106 yards and two scores on 23 third-down runs.
So as good as we all thought Bowden was, maybe he’s even better than we realized based on these numbers and hopefully the NFL is paying close attention as it seems to be.
