Mark Stoops remains “hopeful” there will be 2020 season

By LARRY VAUGHT
Count Kentucky coach Mark Stoops as one who remains optimistic that there will be a 2020 college football season despite the COVID-19 concerns.
He told Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones last week that he was “hopeful” there will be a season.
“You have to sit back and think about it. If you’re the governor or these people making decisions for their state, do you want to pack in 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 thousand people in a stadium in the fall? And have everything wide open? That is a lot to think about,” Stoops said.
“For the healthcare professionals, the experts, they’ll need to see where it’s at. I think we all need to stay away from making those predictions. I’m staying hopeful we’ll be back.”
Not sure about you but I’ll take hopeful. That’s as optimistic as I think anyone can be right now. Sure, football brings in a bundle of money but it is still going to be safety first and Stoops knows that.
“I don’t know if things are going to be absolutely normal like they were for a while. But I do think football needs to be played, a lot of people are counting on it,” Stoops said. “Universities, athletic departments, I can’t even imagine what things would look like if we do not play a football season because of how many sports it supports.
“That’s why we’re hopeful a football season is played in some way, shape, or form. What that looks like? I don’t know.”
Stoops would not want to play games without fans in the stadium but understands that is a possibility.
“If we are playing games with no fans, there are a heck of a lot of fans that’ll be glued to the TV watching those games, won’t they?” he said.
Recent Comments