NFL teams showing lot of interest in UK receiver Ahmad Wagner

By LARRY VAUGHT
One of the more intriguing third day NFL draft stories could turn out to be Kentucky receiver Ahmad Wagner.
Remember the 6-5 Wagner was a big-time high school receiver in Ohio who opted to play college basketball at Iowa. After three years, he transferred to Kentucky to play football.
He made 11 starts in 23 games the last two years. He had 15 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 when he was off to a superb start before UK had to put its passing attack away when Lynn Bowden was shifted to quarterback.
Still, Wagner’s size makes him an intriguing late round possibility. He was targeted 42 times in his career and 12 times he drew a pass interference penalty, including the 2018 game at Missouri where the penalty set up UK’s winning score with no time left to play. He also had three catches for 70 yards against a Florida secondary that included future NFL defensive backs.
Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow says over 20 NFL teams have called him inquiring about Wagner.
“He’s got great size but he also runs a low 4.5 (second 40-yard dash) and that’s why they love him,” Marrow said.
