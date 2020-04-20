No Pro Day hurt Calvin Taylor’s draft chances but Vince Marrow says NFL “opportunity” will be there

By LARRY VAUGHT
There’s no doubt Kentucky receiver Lynn Bowden is going to be picked in this week’s NFL draft. Probably it will be in the third round but recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow thinks he could go in round two.
Offensive lineman Logan Stenberg is likely going to hear his name called after Bowden. Again, Marrow is speculating round three for Stenberg based on what he’s hearing from NFL personnel.
But what about 6-9, 310-pound defensive lineman Calvin Taylor? His name is not being mentioned in mock drafts.
He started all 13 games last season when he had 36 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks. He also broke up four passes, forced three fumbles and two quarterback hurries. He ranked 10th national and tied for first in the SEC in forced fumbles, tied for second in the SEC in sacks and was 19th in tackles for loss.
Impressive numbers considering coming out high school in Georgia he had two scholarship offers from Charlotte and Temple — FOR BASKETBALL — before Kentucky came in late with a SEC football offer because Marrow and the UK staff liked Taylor’s long-term potential. Taylor was even listed as an offensive tackle on recruiting lists.
“If NFL scouts could seen Calvin in person, he would have passed their eye test,” Marrow said. “Not having Pro Day (at UK because of COVID-19) hurt him. Calvin can play. He will get his opportunity (in the NFL).”
Remember UK linebacker Wesley Woodyard was an undrafted free agent in 2008. He signed with Denver and played with the Broncos for seven seasons and has played the last six with Tennessee. He’s now a free agent again but has played in 180 games and made 951 tackles.
So if Taylor is not drafted, Marrow is convinced that “opportunity” will be there and considering the odds he beat to earn All-SEC honors I would not bet against him.
