Other coaches still trying to recruit UK quarterback commit Kaiya Sheron

By LARRY VAUGHT
Just because Somerset junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron is verbally committed to Kentucky doesn’t mean other schools are finished recruiting him.
“A day after Kaiya committed a school texted and asked how firm his commitment was,” said Kevin Sheron, Kaiya’s father.
Because of those calls, the Sherons have are referring most college coaches to Somerset coach Robbie Lucas, Kevin Sheron’s best friend and former Lincoln County High School football teammate.
“To show our commitment to UK, we are referring coaches to coach Lucas,” Kevin Sheron said. “Kaiya is an 18-year-old kid. I do not want pressure on him. That’s why we are referring all that talk to coach Lucas.
“If they (other college coaches) want to watch him throw, they can set that up through coach Lucas. We are not going to turn people away and not work out if they want to watch. But the days of us running to 13 or 14 (summer) camps are done because we are committed to Kentucky. His resume will basically be what you see on Friday nights.”
Recent Comments