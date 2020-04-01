Proud grandfather knows his son, Isaac DeGregorio, is better player than John Calipari was

By LARRY VAUGHT
After his grandson, Isaac DeGregorio, verbally committed to join John Calipari’s team at the University of Kentucky as a preferred walk-on, Joe DeGregorio had a quick evaluation of his grandson’s talent for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Joe DeGregorio was Calipari’s college coach at Clarion and the two have stayed in touch regularly since then. He said his grandson was a “better” player than Calipari.
“And you can tell Calipari that. Calipari was good at getting instructions and getting coached. He was a team player. He was very much like my grandson,” Joe DeGregorio said.
It didn’t surprise Isaac DeGregorio that his grandfather poked fun at Calipari that way.
“That is just my grandpa,” the future Wildcat said. “He is a character. He coached John Calipari and know he played Division I before he played Division II. But grandpa loves me and he loves to have fun, so it was not a big surprise he would say something like that. I am sure Cal probably got a laugh out of it.”
Isaac DeGregorio doesn’t know about Calipari’s talent but he does know about playing point guard. He averaged 17.3 points per game for North Catholic and helped his team go 26-2, including winning the WPIAL Class 3A championship.
“I shoot the ball well and like to get teammates involved,” Isaac DeGregorio said. “I am a pass-first point guard. I can shoot the 3 and get to the hoop, but my team had four players average in double figures. I like to get the ball to other guys to score.”
North Catholic’s season was suspended by the coronavirus after it won its district championship and had advanced to the state quarterfinals.
