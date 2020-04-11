Receiver Dekel Crowdus knows he can “shine and ball out” wherever he goes

By LARRY VAUGHT
As it gets closer to his May 10th commitment, Frederick Douglas receiver Dekel Crowdus admits it is “hard cutting people off” that have been recruiting him.
The 5-11, 165-pound Crowdus is one of the nation’s elite recruits and cut his list to 10 schools — Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Michigan and Mississippi — in mid-March.
His decision process has also been complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak that basically brought recruiting to a halt.
“I can talk to coaches on the phone but no visits,” he said. “I’ve got my mom helping me and my cousin (Chase Minniefield) who played NFL ball. I just want to go somewhere the head coach likes you the most and where you know you are going to shine and ball out.”
With Crowdus’ speed and other abilities, he likely will “shine” no matter where he picks. He’s been hand timed in 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.45 laser timed.
“I have been lifting, running on my own since schools were closed. It’s easy to do that,” he said. “I will put in the work. That’s why I know I can shine wherever I go.”
He’s ranked as the second best player in Kentucky in the 2021 recruiting class behind only his teammate, offensive lineman Jager Burton, and is one of the nation’s top 50 receivers. He played last season at IMG Academy in Florida before returning to Lexington to play the 2020 season with Frederick Douglas again.
He said his time in Florida on his own helped him mature and the practice competition “was to the max” daily.
“The competition was really great in games, too,” he said. “No playing around. Full speed all the time. You could not get caught slacking or you would get embarrassed. It was way better competition than here in Kentucky but I am hyped to be back with my boys. I hope we can win a (state) championship and ball out.”
