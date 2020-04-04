UK fan J.D. Shelburne to appear in Kentucky Tourism’s ‘Sound Travels’ Documentary Series Monday

Country music singer/songwriter J.D. Shelburne is featured on the cover of the Kentucky Living Magazine’s April Edition. This well-known magazine is sent out to 460,000 homes and will instill Shelburne’s admirable sense of state pride in the hearts of many.
Known for his unwavering work ethic, undeniable talent and strong Kentucky roots, Shelburne embodies the ‘Unbridled Spirit’ of the Bluegrass State in an all-new digital & social media series called Sound Travels to promote Kentucky’s 2020 year of music.
Other accomplished Kentucky artists in the documentary include Grand Ole Opry member John Conlee, Billie Renee Johnson and Billy Goat Strut Revue. The series is set to premiere April 6th and takes a genuine, unfiltered look at the emotional stories that define Kentucky music by profiling musicians for behind-the-scenes interviews and spontaneous jam sessions. Shelburne discusses growing up in Kentucky and how his upbringing inspired his present passions.
“As a native Kentuckian, words can’t describe how honored I am to be featured as one of the four artists a part of the ‘Sound Travels’ video series. Born and raised in Taylorsville, Ky. on my family’s tobacco farm, my love of this land stems from the values they instilled in me: a strong work ethic, a love of family, and having a passion for what you do,” Shelburne said.
“Music has been a staple in my life since I discovered the guitar and I am so thankful for how it has impacted my career. I am thrilled to know that my fellow Kentuckians will be able to hear my story and know how proud I am of our rich musical heritage and our state’s history.”
In addition to being a part of the Sound Travels series and Kentucky Living Magazine cover, Shelburne recently won Kentucky lifestyle magazine, TOPS Louisville’s “Behind the Screen” online contest generating a donation of $1,000 to feed hungry kids in the Louisville community through his chosen charity, Blessings In A Backpack. Shelburne received the most votes out of six local celebrities from the online fan voted poll!
Recent Comments