UK has “big” offer to Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky has made a “big” offer to an in-state offensive lineman.
Grant Bingham, a 6-6, 302-pound sophomore, got his offer from Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow Monday. The three-star lineman was a starter on Johnson Central’s state championship team last season.
It has been a hectic last week for Bingham. He got offers from Michigan State, Toledo and Western Michigan on April 14. Since then he’s also added offers from Cincinnati, Nebraska and Vanderbilt to go with the most recent one he got from Kentucky.
The only offensive lineman ranked higher in Kentucky going into the 2020 season is Jager Burton of Frederick Douglas, one of the nation’s top offensive line recruits. Burton has UK among his final five schools but is not close to a decision. Neither obviously is Bingham but my guess now is that both will one day be UK teammates.
* * *
Kentucky also made the cut with North Hardin running back La’Vell Wright this week when he trimmed his college list to six.
According to 247Sports, he’s the No. 7 player in the state in the 2021 recruiting class and 51st best running back in the nation. He’s ranked as a three-star player.
He also has offers from Northwestern, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Purdue.
Marrow is also his lead recruiter.
