University of Arizona president expects delayed start to college football season

By LARRY VAUGHT
University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins admitted in an interview with KVOI-AM in Tuscon last week that he didn’t think his school would be playing football in the fall due to COVID-19 fears.
“I’d love to see it happen, but we’re waiting every day to get some guidance,” Robbins said in the interview.
At best, he sees a delayed start to the season
“What I’ve been hearing more of is that maybe doing something combining both basketball and football for the spring, so January-February 2021, and try to play both of them,” Robbins said.
“There will be all kind of implications for television viewing and confusion. We just don’t have any answers right now.”
He made his comments a few days after University of Connecticut president Tom Katsouleas told UConn journalism students he was not optimistic about fall sports, either.
He said he thought it was “likely fall sports will be canceled — with the exception of those that can be played at a safe distance.”
