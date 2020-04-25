Vince Marrow tells NFL to get ready for Raiders’ draft pick Lynn Bowden

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — Las Vegas rolled the dice on Lynn Bowden Jr. Friday night.
The University of Kentucky standout was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowden was the 80th overall selection and third pick of the draft by the Raiders.
Although a receiver during his first two seasons at Kentucky, Bowden took over at quarterback after starter Terry Wilson went down with a season-ending knee injury and backup Sawyer Smith was injured at South Carolina.
From that point on, Bowden guided the Wildcats (8-5) to a fourth concussive bowl appearance and a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl last December.
Bowden won the Paul Hornung Award last year and rushed or 1.468 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He hauled in 30 asses for 348 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for more than 200 yards in three games.
Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow said Bowden will excel at the next level.
“NFL, get ready a dog is coming,” Marrow tweeted after Bowden was selected by the Raiders.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
