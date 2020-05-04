4-star Dekel Crowdus — who has “chance to play on Sundays” — commits to Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
His commitment video showed just what a game-breaker that Frederick Douglas receiver Dekel Crowdus can be, especially with the speed he has.
As most expected, the 5-10, 165-pound Crowdus announced his commitment to hometown Kentucky.
After thanking God, his mom, his coaches and each university that recruited him, Crowdus said for “the next three or four years I will be taking my talent to the University of Kentucky.”
Thinking he could be ready to play in the NFL in three years possibly shows the confidence Crowdus has in his game but he can make the plays to back up that belief.
He is ranked as the nation’s 246th best overall player by 247Sports Composite and the 44th best receiver. He would be the first four-star in-state receiver to sign with Kentucky in 12 years (Aaron Boyd signed in 2008).
Crowdus picked UK over Louisville, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Baylor.
Crowdus had six touchdowns and 465 total yards in 2017 at Douglas and then had 831 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 as a sophomore. He transferred to IMG Academy in Florida before the 2019 season to play against a higher level of daily competition but transferred back to Frederick Douglas several months ago.
Crowdus told me in April that his time in Florida on his own helped him mature and the practice competition “was to the max” daily.
“The competition was really great in games, too,” he said. “No playing around. Full speed all the time. You could not get caught slacking or you would get embarrassed. It was way better competition than here in Kentucky but I am hyped to be back with my boys.”
If you wonder why Frederick Douglas coach Nathan McPeek cannot tell you more about Crowdus, it’s because he’s not yet been declared eligible by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and McPeek is not allowed to comment on his athletic ability.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu has compared Crowdus to NFL receiver Brandin Cooks, who was recently traded to Houston and has almost 6,000 career receiving yards in the NFL.
“Size and skill set project him into the slot. Has high-end speed and explosiveness. Can take short passes and does not need much room to run by defenders after the catch. Also can take the top off a defense and get down the field,” Trieu said. “Makes cuts and full speed and is good on double moves.
“Even though he is not a big receiver, he will go get the ball and can make catches in traffic. Must get stronger in college. Fits today’s offenses very well and should be a dangerous playmaker both at receiver and as a return man. Pure speed and skill set will give him a chance to play on Sundays.”
Recent Comments