Anakeesta will reopen Thursday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta will reopen its 70-acre theme park on Thursday at 10 AM.
Anakeesta, located in downtown Gatlinburg, is a mountaintop park featuring outdoor based activities including ziplines, a mountain coaster, Vista Garden botanical walk with outdoor challenge courses, the iconic Treetop Skywalk, dining and shopping and plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy fresh mountain air and sunshine.
The park has implemented new Health and Safety procedures that follow the Tennessee Pledge guidelines. Sasquatch, Anakeesta’s mascot, will guide guests through social distancing procedures. All of the new procedures can be found on their website at www.anakeesta.com/coronavirus-
Additionally, Anakeesta has implemented a brand new Express Pass online admission option. Guests can now choose the day and time that they would like to visit the park. Express Pass guests will be able to travel directly to the summit via the Express Pass Chondola lane. Annual Pass holders will also have access to the Express Pass lane. The new pass eliminates wait times at the Guest Services both and will help spread out the flow of attendance into the park.
“We are so excited about our new Express option,” said Michele Canney, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “Our Express Pass will be offered at the same price as our general admission pass and can be easily purchased online. We know this will help with social distancing guidelines and is a huge added value for our guests.”
Anakeesta will be open from 10AM – 6PM on Thursday, May 21st and 10AM – 8PM May 22-24. Additional hours of operation can be found at www.anakeesta.com/events/
