Add Evansville’s DeAndre Williams to possible transfer options for UK

By LARRY VAUGHT
You may not remember DeAndre Williams but he had nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals when Evansville came into Rupp Arena in November and stunned Kentucky.
He finished his sophomore season averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game along with 6.9 rebounds. The 6-9 Williams shot 65 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3-point range in the 18 games he played before a back injury ended his season.
Coach Walter McCarty, a former UK player, got fired early in the season for off-court trouble after the win over Kentucky. Now Williams is transferring and has Kentucky, Arkansas, Baylor and Memphis as his final four schools.
Williams, who had a season high 37 points against Miami (Ohio), has also declared for the NBA draft but is not listed on any mock draft and likely will remover his name from that list this week to maintain his collegiate eligibility.
Williams would need a NCAA wavier to be eligible next season — which is a possibility considering the circumstances that led to McCarty’s dismissal.
He was a three-star player in high school in Houston and attended prep school for one year before coming to Evansville where he had to sit out the 2018-19 season. He also had scholarship offers from Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State and Western Kentucky.
