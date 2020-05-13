Adding transfers shows how John Calipari adapting to changing culture

By LARRY VAUGHT
Did you ever think you would see a Kentucky basketball roster with multiple transfers like the Cats are going to have next year?
I know my answer would be no.
Kentucky has already added Creighton point guard Davion Mintz, a graduate transfer who will be eligible, along with Richmond transfer Jacob Toppin, a 6-8 foward who likely will need to redshirt and then have three years of eligibility left.
The big name transfer is center Olivier Sarr of Wake Forest. He’s played three years at Wake Forest and is not a graduate transfer. He will need a NCAA wavier to be eligible.
Kentucky is also in the final four for Evansville forward DeAndre Williams, who could pick his transfer destination in the next few days. If he picks UK, he too likely would have to sit out and redshirt.
ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg, a former college head coach, says coach John Calipari is merely adapting to the way the college game is changing and is going to keep changing.
“The culture of our game is changing and one thing about John is that he will adapt or be ahead of the curve most of the time,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg says if the transfer rule changes to where transfers will be eligible immediately, then Calipari will just adapt and likely be in the conversation for every star player that decides to change schools.
“John doesn’t believe in the rule but it will definitely be an advantage to them if the rule does change because he will be in the conversation for every kid that transfers,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg said UK will lose some players to transfer, but it won’t be big contributors.
“You change with the times and try to be ahead of the curve,” Greenberg said. “You have to have the ability to make adjustments quickly. John is always very patient in terms of who to offer and when. He tries to figure out who will be the right fit.
“He has always had the ability to make adjustments at the right moments in recruiting and he’s doing that again with the flexibility he’s showing now by adding transfers.”
