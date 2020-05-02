Alabama defensive end Kahlil Saunders picks Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
I can still remember when Jon Sumrall came to Kentucky from Alabama about 20 years ago, became a starting middle linebacker and led the team in tackles his final season in 2004.
Sumrall is now a Kentucky assistant coach and was the lead recruiter on UK’s newest commit, Alabama defensive end Kahlil Saunders. He’s “only” a three-star recruit — remember not long ago when a three-star commit was a big, big win for UK football.
The 6-5, 260-pound Saunders had FBS offers from Kansas, Virginia Tech and Indiana to go along with recent offers from Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State and Toledo.
Saunders wrote that he is “1000% committed” to UK and that he is closing his recruitment on Twitter.
However, UK also apparently will lose two players off the roster as both defensive linemen Cavon Butler and Kavoan Hawkins both entered the NCAA transfer portal this afternoon.
Butler, a nose guard, played in one game last year as a true freshman but the 6-3, 310-pounder was expected to provide depth in the line this year. Hawkins played in nine games last year.
