Coach Anwar Stewart says freshman defensive lineman Justin Rogers is “strong, powerful man”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Just how good could true freshman defensive lineman Justin Rogers be for Kentucky next season?
He was the top-ranked player in Kentucky’s 2020 recruiting class and one of the best players in Michigan. He’s the highest rated recruit Mark Stoops has brought to Kentucky.
His former high school teammate, 370-pound nose guard Marquan McCall, was already at Kentucky when Rogers picked UK over offers from almost every top school in the country.
“Justin Rogers is just a strong, powerful man,” new Kentucky defensive line coach Anwar Stewart said. “He and Marquan played together in high school and know each other well, which is a help for him.”
Rogers was the top-rated offensive guard in the 2020 class but the former Oak Park High School standout wants to play defense in college and Stewart is glad to have him on his unit.
“He played on both sides of the ball in high school and he will have to come in here and continue to grow and build on what he can do,” Stewart said.
“My expectations are always high for every player. If a guy is willing to work, I will get him better. I’m confident of that. He’s learning the playbook now and we want him ready to hit the ground running when we get back and I have no doubt that he will.”
