Could NCAA Tournament appeal help bring Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr to UK?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Even if it looks like there are no big men readily available for John Calipari to add to next year’s Kentucky roster, something always seems to provide another opportunity.
Say hello to Wake Forest 7-footer Olivier Sarr who said he would enter the transfer portal after coach Danny Manning was fired and Steve Forbes of East Tennessee State was hired (Forbes is a former assistant coach at Tennessee).
Sarr certainly is going to have plenty of transfer options after averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season. He had 11 double-doubles and shot 53 percent from the field. He had 25 points in a double overtime win against Duke and had 30 points and 17 rebounds against Notre Dame.
Les Johns of Demon Deacons Digest says Sarr is a “really skilled post player” who likely would be a great fit for UK. However, Johns is not certain yet Sarr will remain in the transfer portal as he is basically evaluating all choices, including Wake Forest, for the next few days after the coaching change.
Sarr, who is from France, is not a graduate transfer but with Wake Forest’s coaching change he likely would get a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible next season when Kentucky certainly could use him.
Several recruiting analysts told me Sarr is not a player who seeks the spotlight or extraordinary attention — much like some said about Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms before he picked BYU over Kentucky.
However, he has indicated he would like to play in the NCAA Tournament, something Wake Forest has not done and likely would not do next year.
Recent Comments