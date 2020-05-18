Dashien Nix on UK signee Devin Askew: “He’s in control of the game.”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Long before I knew that Trinity International point guard Dashien Nix, one of the very best players I saw play the last two years, was going to the G-League I had a chance to ask him about future Kentucky point guard Devin Askew.
Nix and his Las Vegas team played in Marshall County Hoopfest and McCracken County Mustang Madness the last two years and he never denied his huge interest in Kentucky even though he never got a Kentucky scholarship offer.
Nix has played against Askew and says he is a “really nice player” that should do well at Kentucky.
“He is a really good point guard. I think he is a great fit for Kentucky and the next recruiting class coming in,” Askew said. “When I played against him, he controlled the game the whole time.
“He has a good pace of play. He makes smarter decisions, less turnovers than me. He’s in control of the game and knows how to make other players around him better. Those guys he’s going to be playing with are really going to enjoy having him.”
Recent Comments