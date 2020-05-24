Emma King on Kentucky: “I know this is the place I am meant to be”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell said he wishes every player would honestly evaluate their situation like freshman Emma King did and have the discipline and maturity to accept coaching to improve.
“The maturity she had to evaluate her freshman experience shows the type of person she is,” Mitchell said. “She is going to go what she has to do to be successful.
“We know she’s capable of making an impact on the court. God works in mysterious ways. She came off the season on a high rather than a low because of that last practice.”
King played in just 15 games her freshman season, scored only 21 points after averaging 18.5 points per game her final high school season at Lincoln County High School and had just four 3-pointers all season.
But worry about King thinking of changing schools looking for more playing time. Kentucky is where she’s always wanted to be and that won’t change.
“I have no regrets at all. I know this is the place I am meant to be,” King said. “I am from a small town and people there support me no matter what but the amount of support I got even though I was not playing was amazing. People were reaching out to my mom and dad saying they were proud of me and loved watching our team which was great to know.
“There are people always in my corner and that’s a blessing. I am so thankful for each person that reached out, came to games, texted me or said something to my parents. I had so much support in a season where I really was not playing but the idea people cared and wanted to still watch meant so much to me. It’s just another reason I love Kentucky.”
