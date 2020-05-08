ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg says what Wake Forest did to Olivier Sarr “is just wrong”

By LARRY VAUGHT
While Olivier Sarr has transferred to Kentucky from Wake Forest he still has to be granted a waiver by the NCAA to be eligible next season — something ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg should be done with Wake Forest’s help.
“People have got to do for Kentucky what Kentucky has done for others,” Greenberg said Thursday.
Remember last year when John Calipari didn’t oppose Jemarl Baker being granted eligibility at Arizona and didn’t oppose Quade Green’s transfer to Washington.
“Wake needs to give its blessing (to Sarr’s transfer) and let him move on, especially with the way it happened,” Greenberg said. “Wake Forest has a right to make a (coaching) change. But the amount of time they waited so a kid could not put his name into the (NBA) draft was really perplexing.
Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning April 24 after a 13-18 season. Wake Forest’s season ended March 10 with an 81-72 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament. The deadline for Sarr, or any underclassman, to apply for the NBA draft was April 23.
The NCAA doesn’t automatically grant players a waiver to play because a coach was fired. However, Sarr said he did not put his name into the draft because he wanted to play for Manning, something Wake Forest officials obviously knew. Sarr is also not the only Wake Forest player transferring after Manning’s firing.
“Kentucky needs a big and there were not a lot around and then this guy (Sarr) just fell in their lap,” Greenberg said. “It’s not like Kentucky knew they were going to let Danny go, and the kid had an obvious relationship with Danny. The timing of when they let Danny go was the crazy thing.”
Greenberg was a head coach for 22 years and remembers when he was fired by Virginia Tech in late April of 2012.
“When you are let go in late April, it impacts so many things,” Greenberg said. “A coach can’t go get another job. It’s impactful to players.
“They (Wake Forest) basically handcuffed that kid so he wouldn’t put his name in the draft. That’s just wrong. How do you wait until the end of April to fire him when the season ended in early March? It took that long to make this decision. Come on. That is just wrong.”
