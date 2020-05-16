Evansville transfer DeAndre Willliams picks Memphis, not UK

By LARRY VAUGHT
It seemed certain that Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams was not going to pick Kentucky today when he announced his next college — and he didn’t.
Instead, the 6-9 Williams picked Memphis over Arkansas, Baylor and Kentucky.
Williams averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season before an ankle injury ended his season after 18 games. He also led Evansville in field goal percentage (64 percent) and 3-point shooting (45.5 percent).
Kentucky seemed positioned to land Williams, a three-star prospect out of Houston going into college. However, as he seemed to be looking at other options, word started spreading that UK might have backed off Williams. He spent a year at Nation Wide Academy after high school before picking Evansville only to be ruled ineligible for the 2018-19 season.
Williams might have backed off UK after the Cats got Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr. However, both Sarr and Williams will need NCAA waivers to be able to play next year.
Myself, I always thought UK would be fine without Williams because the Cats have sophomore Keion Brooks Jr. along with freshmen Lance Ware, Isaiah Jackson and Cam’Ron Fletcher on next year’s roster. Williams would have provided experience and depth if he was eligible but not sure not getting him is that big a deal for UK.
