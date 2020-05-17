Former UK point guard Roger Harden knows what Devin Askew and/or Davion Mintz must do

By LARRY VAUGHT
With Kentucky now apparently having the big man it needs for next basketball season in 7-foot Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr, that makes the play of freshman Devin Askew and Creighton grad transfer Davion Mintz at point guard even more important.
Former UK point guard Roger Harden understood his primary job was to get the ball to Kenny Walker, Winston Bennett and Ed Davender when he ran the offense for both coach Joe Hall and then Eddie Sutton.
“The teams that win have a point guard getting the most out of everybody They are sacrificing field goal attempts for that to make the team better,” Harden said.
“A point guard has to give you stability, low turnovers, high assists and if he’s open be able to make a shot. But the best ones get the ball to the right people to get you the best chance to win.”
Harden says that’s what Marquis Teague did so well in 2012 when he got the ball to Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Terrence Jones.
“And never think that DeAaron Fox could not have had a lot bigger numbers at UK but he sacrificed his numbers for the team,” Harden said. “That’s why he’s my all-time favorite UK point guard next to Anthony Epps.
“Fox could create his shot and get to the hole but he made sure others were content with what they were getting. That’s the attitude you want in a point guard to have a really successful team.”
