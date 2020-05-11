Frank Anselem knew plenty about talent UK was adding next season

By LARRY VAUGHT
Seven-footer Frank Anselem flirted with picking Kentucky to play his college basketball before deciding last week he wanted to go somewhere else after the Cats got transfer Olivier Sarr.
Anselem played for Prolific Prep in California but certainly was familiar with many of UK’s incoming freshmen and those relationships were one reason he initially liked Kentucky.
He said he had been to a “bunch of Nike camps” with UK signee Brandon “BJ” Boston, a top 10 player in the 2020 recruiting class.
“He was among the first to reach out to me when Kentucky’s interest in me came up,” Anselem told me last week. “He said, ‘Do what is best for you.’ I appreciated that, especially since he was one of the first to reach out. But playing with him would have been great. He’s really special.”
He played against point guard signee Devin Askew of California a few times and signee Isaiah Jackson has been on teams with him at various camps. “We played a bunch together, too. I am really cool with Isaiah,” Anselem said. “Devin is really a good point guard, too.”
What about Terrence Clarke, the highest rated recruit in UK’s signing class?
“Me and Terrence go back to eighth grade when we played in camp,” Anselem said. “We are not buddy-buddy but I know about him and how good he is, especially when you put him with those other guys. That’s a lot of talent for one team to have.”
Maybe it was just too much for Anselem to join even though it still seems like even with Sarr — especially since his eligibility is not a given — that Anselem could still have been a good fit at Kentucky.
