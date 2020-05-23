Guidelines released for football to start resuming workouts in Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
Here are the guidance/timeline for youth sports and athletic activities that will pertain to football — Gov. Andy Beshear and his staff released a long list of information pertaining to a lot of sports — beginning June 15.
June 15
High touch, outdoor youth sports and athletic activities (e.g. football, soccer, lacrosse, flag football, field hockey) may resume small group physical fitness workouts, exercises of (10) youths or fewer, with no more than one (1) adult coach per group, while following the Healthy at Work social distancing Guidelines for Groups of 10 People or Fewer. No competition is permitted. Skills training must be socially distanced, no touch, and low sharing, unless necessary to protect the health or safety of a youth participant. Multiple groups may hold small group physical fitness workouts and exercises, but groups must adhere to the social distancing guidelines in the next section. Any individual not essential for the conduct of these practices should not attend.
June 29
High touch, outdoor youth sports and athletic activities may resume team/group practices without competition. Youth participants should be in subdivided small groups of ten (10) youths or fewer, with no more than one (1) adult coach per group, while following the Healthy at Work social distancing Guidelines for Groups of 10 People or Fewer. All team/group practices are limited to fifty (50) youths or fewer, in accordance with the Healthy at Work social distancing Guidelines for Groups of 50 People or Fewer. Practices are limited to low touch, medium sharing activities, unless necessary to protect the health or safety of a youth participant. Multiple groups may practice but must adhere to the social distancing guidelines in the next section.
The announcement also said that pursuant to KRS 156.070 and 702 KAR 7:065, common and private school facilities will receive additional compliance guidelines, restrictions and allowances from the Kentucky Department of Education through its designee, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, including requirements for facility use by school and non-school teams.
High school athletic directors across the state were notified Friday that Beshear’s policy statement was coming out. Several high school coaches I know hope maybe the KHSAA will elaborate quickly on what can and cannot be done and maybe consider waiving the dead period coming up. One even told me he would be fine with no June workouts if football teams could start workouts July 6 with a week of conditioning and then still have more than five weeks to prepare for the scheduled first game.
But for those hoping we will have fall football/sports in Kentucky, at least this is a start.
Recent Comments