Jager Burton says UK commit Dekel Crowdus already has “twitch” like college receiver

By LARRY VAUGHT
He’s watched Rondale Moore (Purdue) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska) both have prolific careers as high school receivers in Kentucky recently but Frederick Douglas offensive lineman Jager Burton thinks teammate Dekel Crowdus is the best receiver he’s ever seen at the high school level.
“Dekel has a twitch like you are watching a college player playing in the small slot,” Burton said. “You get the ball in his hands and there is no delay from when he catches it until he is running full speed.”
Crowdus recently gave his verbal commitment to Kentucky. His sophomore teammate, Dane Key, already has a Kentucky offer and gives Frederick Douglas a dynamic 1-2 punch.
Crowdus is faster — he has been timed in 4.3 to 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash while Dane is in the 4.5 range. Key is taller and weighs more.
“But Dekel will hit people,” Burton, the state’s top rated junior, said. “He is not the least bit scared. If you cut him off and he can’t juke you, he will just run through you. He’s a pretty well built dude from his work in the weight room.
“Dane and Dekel work out together. They just push each other. Dane pushing him lifting and Dekel pushes more in the running. Dekel overall is one of the hardest working guys I have ever been around.”
Burton, who also has UK among his final choices, is confident Burton will be remembered as a special player at Kentucky in the years ahead.
“He could make an immediate impact returning kicks now with his speed or on go routes on third and 20,” Burton said.
Burton said Crowdus reminds him of current Dallas Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin or maybe Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill.
“He’s obviously not as good as those guys yet but he has the athletic ability to get to that point,” Burton said. “If he just learns to run crisp college routes, I don’t think anyone will be able to guard him.”
