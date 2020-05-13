Jeff Goodman: “:et’s face it, Nike is helping Kentucky. We know that.”

By LARRY VAUGHT
College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman certainly implied Kentucky and coach John Calipari were not being above board when it comes to recruiting.
Several friends alerted me to what Good man said on “The Red Zone” during an interview with Nick Coffey.
Remember, while some schools have been mentioned in recruiting allegations lately and some have even received notice from the NCAA, Kentucky has not been mentioned or accused of wrongdoing. But Goodman — who already was not a favorite of most UK fans — said Nike was helping Kentucky get recruits without explaining exactly what the help was.
“Obviously, the difference here is you’ve got actual proof of money going from shoe companies to parents of recruits, whether it’s Brian Bowen’s father in one case or Billy Preston’s mother at Kansas and thus deeming them boosters. That’s kind of the way the NCAA is trying to operate here to try to get them,” Goodman said.
“If they do that, I just don’t understand how that’s going to go going forward because let’s face it, Nike is helping Kentucky. We know that. Nike is helping Oregon. We know that.”
How does he know that? Seems to me Coffey should have asked that question?
“Now, I don’t know if we can prove the money going, again, from a Nike individual to the parent of a recruit going to whether it’s Oregon or Kentucky or Under Armour, Maryland, again, other Adidas schools,” Goodman said.
“There’s so much that goes on. So, I don’t know if they (NCAA) really want to open that can of worms, but it looks like that’s what they’re doing here.”
Well Goodman certainly opened that can of worms by basically saying Nike is paying recruits to pick Kentucky.
Recent Comments