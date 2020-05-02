Kennedy Chandler-Pancho Banchero package deal still seems possible

By LARRY VAUGHT
He remains the only point guard in the 2021 recruiting class to have a Kentucky scholarship offer and now Kennedy Chandler has UK on his list of final five schools along with Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina and hometown Memphis.
What’s really interesting here is that five-star power forward Paolo Banchero, considered by many as the best player in the 2021 class, also has Kentucky, Duke and Tennessee on his final list along with Arizona, Gonzaga and Washington.
Chandler told me at the Marshall County Hoopfest in December that speculation about him and Banchero wanting to play together in college was true and that they had discussed it. Speculation about the two playing together in college has only intensified since then.
Many have felt Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway were the leader for Chandler but Chandler’s coach, who knows UK coach John Calipari well, says North Carolina’s fast-paced attack may actually suit Chandler’s style better than any other school.
Chandler is a top 15 player overall in the 2021 class and No. 1 point guard. Calipari and his staff visited and watched him numerous times. Chandler visited UK when the Cats beat Florida and had a chance to meet former UK star John Wall then.
