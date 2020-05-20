Kentucky lands top in-state safety in North Hardin’s Jordan Lovett

By LARRY VAUGHT
The commitment was not unexpected but it was still good news for Kentucky today when North Hardin safety Jordan Lovett made his verbal commitment to UK on Kentucky Sports Radio and various social media platforms.
He led the state with 15 interceptions last season — his first year to play defense — and was third in interceptions nationally.
He’s ranked among the top five players in Kentucky in the 2021 recruiting class and 247Sports has him among the nation’s top 50 safeties.
The 6-2, 195-pound Lovett picked Kentucky over Louisville, West Virginia, Boston College, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and Cincinnati.
During his appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio he said UK was “most comfortable” for him and praised recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow.
“Coach Marrow is 100 percent straight up with you. If you’re not good, he’ll tell you you’re not good,” Lovett said.
Two weeks ago his teammate, running back La’Vell Wright, committed to UK. Another former teammate, four-star defensive lineman Octavius Oxendine, signed with Kentucky in December. Two other players off North Hardin’s 13-1 team in 2019 — defensive lineman Isaiah Beasley and linebacker Darren Green — will be preferred walk-ons for UK this season.
He joins quarterback Kaiya Sheron of Somerset, receiver Dekel Crowdus of Frederick Douglas and his teammate as in-state commitments for UK. All four are in the top eight of the 2021 recruiting class in Kentucky.
The Cats now have nine commitments overall. Receiver Chauncey Magwood, offensive lineman Paul Rodriguez, offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh, defensive end Kahlil Sanders and receiver Armond Scott are out of state players already committed to UK.
