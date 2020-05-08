Lynn Bowden’s success, SEC appeal big factors in Armond Scott’s commitment to UK

By LARRY VAUGHT
Recent Kentucky commit Armond Scott has an older brother playing at Cincinnati but it did not surprise sports reporter Matt Foul of cleveland.com to see Scott pick the Wildcats.
The 6-3, 200-pound Scott had 40 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns last year for Euclid High School in Cleveland.
“I think he wants to do his own thing. You see what success Lynn Bowden had (at Kentucky), and I think that caught some kids’ eyes around here,” Goul said. “There’s appeal in playing in the SEC, especially when you don’t have to travel as far for it.”
Bowden was from Youngstown. Before him running back Benny Snell came from Ohio to Kentucky on his way to the NFL. Goul says Ohio high school players are noticing the success Kentucky is having with Ohio recruits.
“If you’re an Ohio kid who isn’t going to Ohio State, the SEC is more appealing than another Big Ten school for a lot of kids,” Goul said. “Kentucky has done a good job of tapping into that. The only out-of-state school that’s done a better job of recruiting Ohio in my opinion is Michigan State.”
Goul says Scott has a “calm” demeanor — which should work well with his future plans to be a nurse or surgeon.
The thing I liked so much about Scott is his versatility. Euclid has over 50 seniors and juniors combined along with 45 sophomores. Yet Scott seldom came off the field last year.
“The Euclid kids play with a chip on their shoulder. I purposely try to make a visit to them on the first day of hitting in August,” Goul said. “Armond not only was a receiver, cornerback, long snapper on field goals/extra points, punter and punt returner (late in the year) … it’s already getting ridiculous … but he also lined up wide on pursuits.
“He could play three different positions on special teams, but coverage was probably his best. He could play immediately at the next level there.”
But if he keeps progressing at receiver, he could also be a three-star steal for the Wildcats.
“There’s not too many 6-3 receivers who aren’t skinny as rails. Scott is a good 200 pounds, and it showed last year even in August,” Goul said.
