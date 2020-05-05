Might be “long process” before Olivier Sarr decides transfer destination — or if he will transfer

By LARRY VAUGHT
During an interview with Les Johns of Demon Deacon Digest today new Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said he believes it could be a “long process” before 7-foot center Olivier Sarr decides if he’ll stay at Wake Forest for his senior year or transfer.
Forbes told Johns on the “More With Les Podcast” that Sarr would have the best of the elite recruiting Sarr along with Wake Forest. Sarr put his name into the transfer portal after coach Danny Manning was fired and before Forbes was hired.
Forbes was on former UK coach Bill Gillispie’s staff at UK and then worked for Bruce Pearl at Tennessee — he actually had the UK scouting report for the game when Jodie Meeks went off for 54 points in Knoxville during what may have been the high point of Gillispie’s two years at UK.
“We’re going to swing for the fences and put our best foot forward, and we’ll see where it goes,” Forbes told Johns. “I’m not going to pressure him, I told him that. I’m just going to continue to get to know him.”
Forbes and his staff visited Sarr in North Carolina Sunday. That included assistant Randoph Childress, the person Sarr hoped would be the new head coach because of his close relationship with him.
“I’ll tell you this, and I’ll tell Wake fans this: I want him to come back because he wants to come back. I don’t want him to come back because someone talks him into it. I want it to be in his heart to come here. We hit it off really well.”
Forbes admitted having Childress on staff to “calm some nerves” helped Wake Forest’s chances to keep Sarr “a ton.”
Also remember that several media members told me that Sarr didn’t like to be the center of attention and the big stage at UK might not be for him. However, Sarr also wants a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament, something he might not get if he stays at Wake Fores
