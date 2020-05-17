North Hardin safety Jordan Lovett will make college choice this week

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class could get another big in-state bump this week.
North Hardin defensive back Jordan Lovett should make his college choice this week barring a change of plans. Remember his teammate, running back La’Vell Wright, just recently gave his verbal commitment to Kentucky and former North Hardin teammate Octavius Oxendine, a four-star defensive lineman, enrolled at UK in January. Another current teammate, linebacker Michael Lunz, just committed to Arkansas State.
Lovett is a consensus top six player in the state who figures only to get better and better. He played receiver as a sophomore before moving to safety last season and leading the nation in interceptions with 15 in 30 games to go along with 40 tackles.
Lovett has narrowed his potential college choices to Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Missouri.
His coach, Brent Thompson, calls him a “freakish athlete” with terrific speed and instincts.
There’s no mention on his Twitter account about a commitment date but he’s following numerous Kentucky media members as well as recent UK football commit Dekel Crowdus, a Frederick Douglas receiver.
