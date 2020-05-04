Ohio receiver Armond Scott sixth UK 2021 commitment

By LARRY VAUGHT
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions Kentucky football continues to add 2021 football commitments.
Coach Mark Stoops got a verbal commitment from Ohio three-star receiver Amond Scott Sunday to increase UK’s total in the 2021 recruiting class to six. Scott also had offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, Wake Forest and Boston College.
Last week Kentucky also has a commitment from Georgia receiver Chauncey Magwood and on May 10 four-star Frederick Douglas receiver Dekel Crowdus will make his commitment — and many expect it to be UK. If the Cats get Crowds, their 2021 class could be set at receiver.
The 6-3 Scott is ranked as the nation’s 524 best player by 247Sports and 85th best receiver. He is the second highest rated recruit in the 2021 class that also includes Ohio linemen Paul Rodriguez and David Wohlabaugh, Alabama defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders and Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron.
