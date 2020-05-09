Point guard transfer Davion Mintz can add a lot early for UK

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class even without the addition of center Olivier Sarr, a transfer from Wake Forest.
Sarr still has to be deemed eligible to play next season by the NCAA but if he is, the biggest question mark now for John Calipari’s 2020-21 team will be at point guard.
Kentucky is bringing in five-star point guard Devin Askew and also has added Creighton graduate transfer Davion Askew who redshirted last year due to an ankle injury before transferring to UK for next season.
“We are going to have great firepower in the entire backcourt,” Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus said. “You have guys that can be interchangeable except BJ (Boston) probably cannot play the point. We have three guys at least that can grab a rebound and just go.
“Adding Davion was big. He’s a guy that can play in a high octane backcourt. He started a lot of games and played with other good guards. He can run the team or he can shift off the ball.”
Justus said even though he’s not a post player like Reid Travis and Nate Sestina were the last two years as graduate transfers, Mintz will bring a similar stability to the team.
“What Davion brings you early is how hard you have to practice every day. He can set the tone defensively like Cal likes, too,” Justus said. “Devin just has a tremendous spirt, a great competitive spirit, awesome motor and is just a fearless competitor. Davion has the same spirit with a different temperament.”
