“Sky truly is the limit” for rising North Hardin star Jordan Lovett

By LARRY VAUGHT
After playing receiver as a sophomore, Jordan Lovett switched to defense for North Hardin High School last season and it went well — he not only had 40 tackles, but he led the nation in interceptions with 15.
“Jordan is absolutely one of the most freakish athletes I have ever been around,” said North Hardin coach Brent Thompson. “At 6-2, 195 pounds he can do a 360 (degree) dunk. He has huge hands.
“But what helped him more than anything is his ability from the year before playing receiver and being able to track the football. He is our last line of defense and really fills an alley for us back there. And remember he is only 14 games into playing defense, so the sky truly is the limit for him.”
Lovett has narrowed his potential college choices to Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Missouri. He is a three-star prospect and rated as the sixth best player in the state in the 2021 recruiting class. Rivals.com has him as a top 50 safety nationally.
His teammate, running back La’Vell Wright, just recently made his verbal commitment to Kentucky. Former teammate Octavius Oxendine signed with Kentucky in December and likely will play as a true freshman defensive lineman if there is a 2020 season.
Lovett’s speed allows him not only to make interceptions but also break up a lot of pass plays. He also has the size that college coaches definitely like.
North Hardin, 13-1 last year, lost its defensive linemen and likely will move Lovett around more on defense this year.
“But I know not many people are going to be able to throw over top of him at safety, so that’s a really nice feeling to have,” Thompson said.
Lovett has not set a commitment date but several national recruiting analysts think his decision could come soon and Kentucky seems positioned to be the leader.
Recent Comments