Tennessee coach Rick Barnes believes Vols can be elite defensively

By LARRY VAUGHT
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes admits he’s already “excited” about next season and the type of team he will have — and several way too early rankings for next season already have the Volunteers as the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference next season.
“I know the players are excited, they’re all chomping at the bit to get back,” Barnes said on The Aaron Torres Podcast last week. “The coaches are, too. We think we have a chance to possibly have the best defensive team we’ve had since we’ve been here.
“We know we’ve got some good returning players that, this year they got put into the fire. They got to learn a lot in high level, competitive games.
“What we added, we know this recruiting class is going to make an impact. And like I said we think we have a chance to be as good defensively as maybe any team we’ve had.”
Remember Tennessee won at Rupp Arena thanks to a dramatic second-half comeback in what turned out to be UK’s next to last game of the 2019-20 season.
