Transfer Olivier Sarr could be huge contributor to UK’s team chemisty

By LARRY VAUGHT
Olivier Sarr certainly seems like a “home run commitment” for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.
ESPN analyst Seth Green says he is a “perfect fit for the type of player they need” on next year’s roster at Kentucky.
“He really compliments the other guys they have,” Greenberg said.
However, the ESPN analyst says is it about more than just the talent the 7-foot center brings.
“Chemistry is the big part. When John’s teams are good they develop chemistry about third week of January. That’s when they are at their best,” Greenberg said.
“This kid will be without ego and a perfect chemistry fit for those young kids. They need another voice in the locker room. Sarr has had success in college. He is an older player with international experience. He will be a really good voice in the locker room and you have got to have that.
“One of the most under appreciated things John does is figure out who that voice needs to be. You are only as good as your locker room. When you get to critical times and your bench is shortening and stuff is going on you need that dependable voice in the locker room. That’s why Nate (Sestina) was so good last year.
“When things were not exactly right, Nate had the ability to connect with people no matter what. You could see it on the bench, in free throw situations. He could pick up guys when Cal was hard on them. I think Sarr will be very similar in being able to do things like that next year.”
