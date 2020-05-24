UK golfer Cullan Brown still needs our prayers

By LARRY VAUGHT
Not long after he had a succesful run in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship last July, Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his left thigh.
That forced him to miss the 2019-20 season, his sophomore year. He was still named the UK Male Rookie of the Year after his all-SEC freshman season during a virtual awards ceremony at Kentucky recently.
Brown, who is from Lyon County, needed chemotherapy and surgery as part of his treatment. Through it all, he’s kept a remarkable attitude.
Last week on WPBK-FM LPGA player Emma Talley, who is from Caldwell County, said she had seen her long-time friend recently.
“We sat on the porch six feet apart,” Talley said. “He looks good, but he still needs a lot of prayer. Whether you believe in Jesus or not, he needs your prayers.
“He is fighting hard. His personality has not changed. But he had to start new chemo. He’s done eight months of chemo now. It has been a tough road and we are hoping he will soon he will be through and be on the other side of it.”
So if you can, heed Talley’s advice for her friend — a guy who has a huge heart and huge passion for UK — and say a prayer or two for Cullan Brown.
