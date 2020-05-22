UK linebacker Chris Oats hospitalized in Cincinnati

By LARRY VAUGHT
Junior linebacker Chris Oats had played in 25 games his first two years at Kentucky and made 46 tackles in 2019 and 27 in 2018.
His experience and speed figured to be even more prominent for the Kentucky defense this season. However, Oats is now in the hospital in his hometown of Cincinnati with a serious medical issue.
Kentucky released this statement about Oats today: “The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to Covid 19. Chris expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.”
Several things obviously jump out here but mainly that he is being moved to a rehab center. That means this is a significant problem.
Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones also added this to his post about Oats’ dilemma.
“I would just ask that all UK fans please keep Chris and his family in their prayers in the coming days, weeks and months ahead,” Jones wrote.
Months ahead? Again, for someone in the physical shape Oats is and as young as he is, this is a worrisome note.
He was fifth on the team in tackles last year with 45 despite starting just two games, had five tackles, including two for loss, in the Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech to end last season.
He was expected to be a starter this year.
