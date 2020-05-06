Versatile Johnson Central lineman Grant Bingham can do lot of things

By LARRY VAUGHT
Perhaps Johnson Central sophomore offensive lineman Grant Bingham’s biggest asset is his versatility — one reason he already has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Toledo and Western Michigan.
He was the starting offensive tackle on last season’s state championship team and Johnson Central assistant coach Justin Arms says being able to move him around was a huge plus for Johnson Central.
“We’ve got one of the best coaches in the state and one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. They are both great with Grant,” said Arms.
Just how versatile is Bingham?
Not only does he play basketball, but he’s also on the high school tennis team.
“He plays doubles, too. There are times when he’s right up at the net looking at the guy across from him. Not being negative toward tennis players but you think of them being smaller athletic guys and not a big guy like Grant with a club in his hand just 10 feet away,” Arms said.
“His big sports were basketball and football but he wanted to stay active in the spring and his family played a lot of tennis. He picked it up in middle school and it came naturally to him.”
And it has helped him on the football field.
“We run the triple option and he can really move from side to side,” Arms said. “Tennis is one of the biggest reasons for his versatility. He has great hands, too. He can catch a football one-handed. There’s just not much the kid can’t do.”
