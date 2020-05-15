West Virginia coach Neal Brown “cautiously optimistic” about fall football

By LARRY VAUGHT
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown is “cautiously optimistic” about having college football this fall.
That’s what he said Thursday morning during his appearance on WPBK-FM in Stanford with myself and Tim Estes. He said preparations are underway to provide a safe environment for the players when they are allowed to return to start training.
“We are one of the schools that I believe will have (on campus) classes in the fall,” Brown said. “Our state is doing a good job managing the pandemic. We have handled it maybe as good as anybody in the country.”
Brown did acknowledge that despite his optimism about playing there were still a lot of unknowns.
“I hope we play but nobody knows for sure,” Brown said. “I say I am cautiously optimistic we will play. By the end of the month I hope there is a return to play model.
“I know it will not be a normal college season. I know we will all have to get tested (for COVID-19) to get started. But I really think we need to play sports. Sports needs to return but I don’t have any breaking news about it. Wish I did.”
Brown is keeping his players busy in various way just like Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and other coaches across the country are. The former UK player and offensive coordinator says no one is able to gain any “real competitive advantage” with players scattered and no organized workouts.
However, Brown says not every player will approach workouts the same way.
“This will expose the good or the bad. Guys that really love the game of football, those guys are driven to be successful and will come back ready to go,” Brown said. “Guys who are not totally committed but just kind of interested in football, they will be exposed for the negative. I just hope we have done as good a job, or better, than anybody encouraging our players to come back ready.”
