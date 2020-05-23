With Jonathan Kuminga including G-League option, will he remain recruiting target for John Calipari?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Welcome to the new world of college basketball recruiting.
Jonathan Kuminga, the top rated player in the 2021 recruiting class, narrowed his college options for next year Kentucky, Duke, Auburn and Texas Tech. But he also included possibly going to the NBA G-League as an option.
Remember just recently three players — Jalen Green, Dashien Nix and Isaiah Todd — all opted not to play college basketball next year and signed lucrative G-League contract. Kentucky offered both Green and Todd and Nix wanted a scholarship offer but never got one.
The theory later was that UK coach John Calipari backed off all three players because he felt they might not play college basketball.
Kuminga, a native of the Congo, has a brother, Joel Ntambwe, playing at Texas Tech now. The Red Raiders are seen as the leader for Kuminga, who plays for The Patrick School in New Jersey. He has made several visits to Auburn along with Kentucky and Texas Tech.
Kuminga has set no timeline for his decision about his future.
Here is the 247Sports evaluation of Kuminga:
“Already at 6-foot-8 with extremely long arms, he is beginning to put his skill game together. Length, athleticism, and versatility are his strengths. Has shown the ability to get into the lane and rebounds well. Is capable of guarding multiple positions, and also blocking shots. Needs to continue to get better with his outside shot, and if that comes he should be nearly impossible to guard. His upside is through the roof, and he is just now beginning to figure out how good he can become. He should hear his name called early in the NBA draft when decides to make that move.”
