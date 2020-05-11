Workouts, combine would have benefited Cats in upcoming draft

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus says this is a “unique” time for college, NBA and high school basketball because of so much “uncertainty” about what lies ahead.
He also understands that COVID-19 uncertainty likely has hurt UK players in this year’s NBA draft — whenever it is held .
“Our guys could probably have benefited from going to workout with various teams but those have been put on the back burner, which is disappointing for our guys because their is such a wide range of opinions about them,” Justus said.
Kentucky has five players — Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery — leaving school early for the NBA.
“Tyrese is projected everywhere from a top five or six pick to still being in the lottery to top 25,” Justus said. “Other guys we are hearing first round to early second round.
“EJ is the one guy folks are questioning a lot. But all our guys could have helped themselves with team workouts or combines. But instead all they can do is just stay in shape and stay ready.”
Justus said the UK staff spent time concentrating more on making sure school work was finished than talking NBA draft until the semester ended last week.
“Something we have here is great pride in our team GPA and academic success under Cal,” Justus said. “They all did a great job (academically).”
