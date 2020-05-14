Zion Harmon says BJ Boston is “once in a lifetime player”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky signee Brandon “BJ” Boston started the season as one of the nation’s highly regarded players and improved his status to where he was a top five recruit nationally in the final rankings.
He’s the highest ranked signee in John Calipari’s No. 1 recruiting class and is being counted on as a game-changing player for the Wildcats.
Marshall County junior Zion Harmon, a Western Kentucky commit, has played against Boston and it is an understatement to say he has been impressed with the future Wildcat.
“BJ is a once in a lifetime type player,” Harmon said.
Why?
“The way he moves and his mindset to keep on working. The sky is the limit for what he might do and how good he might get,” Harmon said. “There are so many things he can do now and yet so many things you can see he can add to his game, and has has the mentality to go with that which is big.”
Kentucky fans should pay attention to what Harmon also added about Boston’s demeanor.
“He is going to respect the good players. He is not going to hate on you and say he can do this or that. Just me being around him, he is laid back but the ones that can play he is going to go at you. He don’t hold back for nothing and that’s why I think he’ll do great at Kentucky,” Harmon said.
