ACC wants UK-Louisville game but SEC may not

By LARRY VAUGHT
Knowing that Kentucky returns almost all of its started off last year’s Belk Bowl team that won eight games, Louisville obviously still wants to play the Wildcats to end the season — or what was supposed to be the end of the season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday it would play 10 conference games and that teams could play one additional game against an in-state opponent. That would keep rivalries Florida-Florida State, South Carolina-Clemson, Georgia-Georgia Tech and Kentucky-Louisville alive if the season if able to play out.
However, reports Wednesday also reported that the Southeastern Conference athletic directors have agreed to a 10-game conference season only and the SEC university presidents are expected to approve that schedule today. If they do, there goes UK-Louisville and the other traditional rivalry games.
Obviously, there has to be a season for any of this to matter — or a season that makes it to late November when these rivalry games are normally played.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has no say in this. His players have no say in this. Yet I can only anticipate what some of the blowback might be about UK not playing Louisville.
