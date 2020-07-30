Corbin junior Treyveon Longmire has terrific ball skills but UK and others like him as defensive back

By LARRY VAUGHT
He’s no longer coaching junior Treyveon Longmire but new Boyle County High School football coach Justin Haddix knows just how special the Corbin junior has been and is going to be in the years ahead.
“I love that kid,” said Haddix, Longmire’s coach at Corbin the previous two years. “He is a long, lean athlete. He has really good ball skills. He is 6-2, 175 and is going to run a 4.5 (second 40-yard dash) every time you time him. And the best thing about him might be how competitive he is.”
Combine all that and it impressed Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow enough that he offered Longmire a scholarship in early April.
Other than Kentucky, he also has offers from Louisville, Boston College, Florida State, West Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, Purdue, Nebraska, Texas Christian and Michigan State. Ole Miss, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Clemson and South Carolina also have Longmire on their radar.
He’s being recruited as a defensive back even though he’s primarily played only offense — receiver and running back — in high school.
As a freshman, he ran 69 times for 611 yards and four touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 524 yards and seven scores. His sophomore year he had 75 rushes for 507 yards and five scores and 11 catches for 167 yards and one score. He also had 16 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Some are already speculating that Longmire, the fourth-ranked player in Kentucky in the 2022 recruiting class, could be an early commit to UK. He says he’s going to wait and see what other schools might do when they see him play more and he can also make visits.
He’s a native of Ohio and admits an Ohio State offer would be meaningful. He also says Ohio State and Penn State are two schools he definitely will visit. He’s already been to UK numerous times.
