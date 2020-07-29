ESPN analyst Dick Vitale donates items for Nathan Floyd Benefit

By LARRY VAUGHT
The Nathan Floyd Benefit Golf Scramble Friday at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville is going to be an even better financial success than organizers Kelly and Monte Cress ever hoped.
“I really think we have a chance to raise $25,000 to help Nathan and his family,” said Monte Cress.
It was about 18 months ago that Nathan Floyd of Garrard County was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and spent about four months in the UK Children’s Hospital. Now after being in remission, 8-year-old Floyd’s cancer has returned and he’s returning to UK to start chemotherapy treatments again. Eventually he will need a bone marrow transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Nathan’s parents, Joe and Krystal Floyd, will need help with lodging and expenses because Monte Cress says they will need to be off work during his treatments and care.
Cress immediately got a pledge from PGA Tour standout J.B. Holmes, a former UK golfer from Campbellsville, to match the first $5,000 raised. Now Holmes’ father, Maurice, has added another $1,000.
The golf is from 1-5 p.m. and Cress has a full field of teams entered that will also be attending dinner after golf.
There’s also a silent auction and just as he promised he would, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale — a huge advocate in the battle against youth cancer — has donated items including a signed basketball. Cress also has several other special items, including a bottle of Makers Mark from the 2005 Governor’s Cup Classic signed by UK coach Rich Brooks and Bob Gain — who won the Outland Trophy at UK — along with former Louisville All-American running back Ernie Green, who played in the same backfield with Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly in the NFL. It also includes a 2005 blue wax label on the bottle.
If you would still like to make a donation or help in any way, contact Cress at at nathanfloydbenefit@gmail.com. Checks/donations can be mailed to Nathan Floyd Benefit, c/o Kelly Williams, 122-3 War Admiral, Danville, 40422.
